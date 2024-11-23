Man City ‘playing a little bit in our thoughts’ – Pep Guardiola

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Pep Guardiola challenged “fragile” Manchester City to accept their reality and break a shocking slump that extended to a fifth straight loss as Tottenham ran amok at the Etihad Stadium.

The reigning champions’ hopes of an unprecedented fifth successive Premier League crown are evaporating as they continue to spiral.

A run that started with last month’s defeat at Tottenham in the Carabao Cup continued as Ange Postecoglou’s side survived an early storm to inflict a humiliating 4-0 defeat on the shell-shocked hosts on Saturday.

City’s 52-match unbeaten home streak in all competitions went up in smoke as James Maddison’s first-half brace was followed up by Pedro Porro and Brennan Johnson efforts after the break.

“When you lose 0-4 there is nothing to say, it’s congratulate Tottenham,” Guardiola, whose contract extension until 2026 was announced two days before this thumping, said.

“We struggled a little bit to get the balls back. We are not able to win it or the extra action afterwards but (on the ball) we were quite decent.

“We created a lot, and we created a lot of chances in front of the keeper. We are a bit fragile right now, that is obvious. We struggled to score goals and after, when they arrived, they scored.

“We are playing a little bit in our thoughts, a little bit of negativity but this is normal.

“Football is a sense of mood and when you win a lot it gives you self-awareness you can do it and when you lose three games in a row in the Premier League that situation is there. Many things are going to happen.

“We have to break the results because the victories help us to be more positive and confident and we have to do it.

“But after eight years here I knew sooner or later we would drop.

“I never expected to lose three Premier League games in a row, but we have been incredibly consistent again and again and again and now we cannot deny the reality that sometimes happens in football and life is here.

“We have to do everything to change, especially for the next one, but the exceptionality we lived in eight years is not eternal. Sometimes you drop a little bit.”

Guardiola says City “cannot run away” and “have to face” the issues head on as Feyenoord arrive in the Champions League on Tuesday before next Sunday’s trip to table-topping Liverpool.

This is the worst run of the City boss’ managerial career but he believes improvements will come as players return, although he brushed aside any title talk after this latest loss.

“I would say when you lose three games in a row it is the most wrong thing to say that you will be champions,” Guardiola said.

“I know the guys, I know they will be back and if I’m going to doubt about them it is something wrong about me.

“Maybe I will not be good enough to get back in those situations, and we will see, but I’ve been a football player.

“What we have done in the past is exceptional but losing three Premier League games in a row can happen. It happened to me with Barcelona in LaLiga.

“Now everything is a little bit against – when you feel confident the results are good, but now it is the opposite. We have to break it quick and accept it.

“The best way to go through the position is accept the reality. It’s not about me, you, the weather or the grass, we have to start to winning games.

“Now you realise how difficult what we have done is. You can be worse but when you said to me when you win 10 or 11 or 12 or 13 games in a row you’re going to win before the game, I don’t know.

“Now we recover and on Tuesday we have to be here again and hopefully we will change the dynamic.”