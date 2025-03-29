Pep Guardiola rates own performance as ‘really poor’ after disappointing season

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has rated his own performance this season as “really poor”.

City have endured a disappointing campaign by their lofty standards, having failed to mount a strong defence of their Premier League title and crashed out of the Champions League before the last 16.

A number of factors have contributed to City’s underwhelming return, including injuries to key players, most notably long-term absentee Rodri.

Yet Guardiola, winner of 18 trophies in his nine years at the Etihad Stadium, is not excusing himself from the reckoning, believing he should have done better.

Asked how he viewed his work, the Spaniard said: “This season? Really poor.

“The opponents never gave us a red carpet to win the titles that we won in the past. My duty was to overcome the situation much better than I have done.

“A few details are the reason why it happened and hopefully this will not happen next season. This is important.”

City’s readjusted targets for the remainder of the season are now to secure Champions League qualification and win the FA Cup. They then have the additional challenge of the Club World Cup over the summer.

Yet even if they succeed with those remaining aims, Guardiola feels it would not mask the overall disappointment he feels about the past year.

“Of course it would be nice to arrive in the final of the FA Cup and win it, and qualify for the Champions League,” said Guardiola, whose side travel to Bournemouth in the cup quarter-finals on Sunday.

“That would be a big success, but the season has been poor and it’s not going to change.

“Our standards and many things were not good, this is the reality. That’s not going to change for the fact we win one title or qualify for the Champions League.

“We’ll be happy, of course. We want to do it but the season has not been good.”