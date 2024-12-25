We are at risk – Pep Guardiola accepts Man City may not make Champions League

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Pep Guardiola admits Manchester City are at risk of missing out on Champions League qualification this season.

In a remarkable downturn in results that has seen them lose nine times and win only once in 12 matches in all competitions, City have suffered defeat in six of their last eight Premier League outings.

Currently seventh, 12 points adrift of Liverpool having played a game more, they are outside the top four by four points, and one behind fifth place, which could also be a Champions League berth.

The last campaign in which City, whose boss Guardiola has overseen winning the league for each of the last four seasons and six times in the last seven, did not secure such a berth was 2009-10.

On potentially missing out this time, Guardiola said ahead of the Boxing Day home clash with Everton: “Financial is an issue, of course it is, but it’s not just that.

“I know what it is, because it happened at clubs in this country, many years they were dominant and after have been many years not qualifying for the Champions League.

“I think the only team that have been 11 or 12 years in the Champions League every season has been Man City. Now we are at risk, of course we are, definitely we are.

“So we have to get points and win games, otherwise we won’t qualify for the Champions League. If we don’t qualify it is because we don’t deserve it, because we were not prepared, because we have a lot of problems and didn’t solve those problems, and didn’t find a way to win games.

“Of course, there are of lot of contenders to be there. For every club it is so important. And right now, we are out, and if we are not winning games, we will be out.”

Everyone has to do more, simple Pep Guardiola

When Guardiola – whose side are just inside the play-off places in the current Champions League league phase, lying 22nd – was asked about speaking to City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak regarding the current situation, he said: “Every week we talk. I incredibly feel support.

“When there is a moment that something wrong happens we are going to take decisions, but I feel incredible support from him – of course from Txiki (Begiristain, director of football at City), Ferran (Soriano, chief executive), but especially Khaldoon in those terms.

“And always we say, ‘OK, the situation is what it is’ and what we have to do to get better, to improve the team, and, ‘come on, let’s (go) for the next one’. Always has been positive.”

Guardiola agreed with the suggestion that having to deal with what is the worst run of form in his managerial career would improve him as a boss, and stressed he was “positive” about finding solutions, saying: “Of course there are doubts, absolutely, that the decision is not good, or how to do this or that. But I’m so positive.”

He said there were “many reasons” for the slump, and emphasised: “We have to do more. We cannot do the same, because the results are not going well. You have to do more, you have to do better. Something that you have done well during these years, and now it doesn’t work – you have to do something else.

“Everyone has to do more, simple. I have to, the players have to. Even uncomfortable things and difficult things, have to do more.”

City, who have been without Ballon d’Or-winning midfielder Rodri since September as he recovers from a anterior cruciate ligament injury, also have Ruben Dias currently sidelined.

They have been assessing fellow defender John Stones after he was substituted at half-time during Saturday’s 2-1 loss at Aston Villa, and goalkeeper Ederson and midfielder Matheus Nunes, both of whom were absent for that match.