Pep Guardiola not ruling out signing new Man City contract

Pep Guardiola says he has not ruled out signing a new contract with Manchester City.

Guardiola’s current deal is due to expire next summer and appeared to hint after steering City to a fourth successive Premier League title in May that next season could be his last at the club.

However, the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss on Friday opened the door for his time at the Etihad to be extended into a 10th year.

Speaking during the club’s pre-season tour of New York, the Spaniard discussed his future on the eve of City’s friendly against AC Milan at Yankee Stadium.

“When I’m leaving, I will say I’m leaving, but I didn’t say that,” Guardiola, who has led City to six Premier League titles, two FA Cups and a maiden Champions League among a host of honours, told reporters.

“We will see what happens. But I will not rule it out absolutely to extend my contract. I would love to stay because I would love to stay.

“Nine years today in the same club is an eternity. So I want to be sure it’s the right decision. Not just for me, for the club, for the players.

“Still they run like they ran for eight years, it doesn’t matter the competition, it doesn’t matter the tournament and this is what I have to see.

“I am sure eight more years I won’t stay! It’s good to refresh, for players and managers.

“At the same time we have had success and are still winning Premier Leagues, arriving in the last stages and we are playing competitions like the Champions League. This is my feeling right now.”

Asked if he would like to return to America next summer for the proposed 32-team FIFA Club World Cup, Guardiola insisted: “I would love to, I would love to. Yeah, I would love to.”

The 53-year-old also addressed ongoing speculation over goalkeeper Ederson, who has been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League in recent months.

A sense of uncertainty had been suggested by Guardiola on Wednesday when he reflected on the situation of the 30-year-old Brazil international, who has two years left to run on his contract.

However, the City boss was more forthcoming about the future of his first-choice goalkeeper two days later.

Guardiola added: “I wish with the bottom of my heart Eddie will continue with us.

“I would love him to stay.

“I cannot imagine our processes succeeding these last seasons without him. He is an important figure in the locker room.”