Pep Guardiola happy hearing into 115 charges facing Man City will start soon

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Pep Guardiola is happy the hearing into the 115 charges facing Manchester City starts soon and hopes there will be a swift conclusion for everyone’s sake.

The champions are continuing their quest for an unprecedented fifth straight crown under a cloud, having won two titles since Premier League charges they vehemently deny were laid in February 2023.

An independent commission is set to rule on the charges at some stage this season, with recent reports saying the hearing could begin as early as mid-September.

Speaking about that development for the first time, City boss Guardiola said: “I am happy it starts soon and hopefully it finishes soon for the benefit of all of us.

“Especially for the club but for all the other Premier League clubs, like for all the people that don’t wait the sentence.

“I wish from deep in my heart to go to the trial, the independent panel – and I say it again, independent panel – and as soon as possible release what happened, and we will accept like always we have done.”

When asked if he was concerned the situation could impact the performance of City players, Guardiola said: “No, we have been three or four years talking about that.”

Put to him that it could be different now it is coming to a head, the City boss added: “That’s good. I know it’s going to happen, we accept it and focus on Ipswich Town.

I wish from deep in my heart to go to the trial, the independent panel - and I say it again, independent panel - and as soon as possible release what happened, and we will accept like always we have done Pep Guardiola

“After West Ham, international break, Brentford, Arsenal, Champions League and so on. I can give you all the calendar – it’s in my mind.”

City’s alleged breaches relate to rules requiring the reporting of accurate financial information, the submission of details of manager and player pay information within the relevant contracts, a club’s responsibility as a Premier League member to adhere to UEFA’s financial regulations and to the league’s own profitability and sustainability regulations.

The club are also alleged to have breached rules requiring them to co-operate and assist with the Premier League’s investigation into those breaches, which the league said began in December 2018.

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters last week said he accepts the legal cases facing City and others create “uncertainty and frustration” but said that “there is no happy alternative to enforcing the rules”.

City opened the new Premier League season with a 2-0 win at Chelsea and welcome promoted Ipswich in their first home game of the campaign on Saturday afternoon.

Guardiola’s side have this month also beaten Manchester United on penalties to win the Community Shield.