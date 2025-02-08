Pep Guardiola sorry for ‘Leyton’ slip but avoids FA Cup banana skin at Orient

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pep Guardiola lauded the magic of the FA Cup and the behaviour of his players after Manchester City avoided a scare with a hard-fought 2-1 win at Leyton Orient.

The Sky Bet League One hosts took a surprise lead after 16 minutes when a sensational 40-yard lob by Spurs loanee Jamie Donley hit the crossbar and bounced in off City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega.

Orient dared to dream at this point, but Abdukodir Khusanov diverted in Rico Lewis’ shot to level after 56 minutes before substitute Kevin De Bruyne struck a 79th-minute winner to help the faltering Premier League champions stumble into the fifth round.

Guardiola had ticked off some Orient fans when he referred to them as ‘Leyton’ during Friday’s pre-match press conference, but applauded all four corners of a buoyant Brisbane Road crowd following a rip-roaring cup tie.

“Sorry. Listen, I don’t want to offend anyone. I have been offended many, many times, but I don’t want to offend,” Guardiola responded when told of his minor error.

“I am so sorry for the people of this lovely stadium. I said Leyton Orient, so I say it properly now, I said before it is special. You feel it, you feel it.

“I like it. I said many times, so I know it is not perfect for us, lack of perfect grass and different conditions but that is the FA Cup right? Because any team and any competition has the right to fight against top teams to try to beat them. We knew it and we knew it before.

“It is my ninth season in England. I play many times in lower divisions and in this incredible competition, so the vibe, the smell of the crowd and everything, you play in FA Cup and you don’t find it in other places, especially in these games.

“I remember Newport, with Michael Flynn the manager, with Cheltenham and many others. Always we behave really good and we were lucky at the end because they had chances, but we created a lot and the keeper (Josh Keeley) was really, really good.

“Yeah, it was a tight game and we knew it for the situation that we have, but we behave really well, we react really well with great character and yeah, we are in the next round. It is always nice. We have been last four or five years in semi-final stages all the time and it’s good to continue.”

Guardiola also reserved special praise for Tottenham academy graduate Donley, who was able to write his name into FA Cup folklore with a remarkable first-half moment.

He added: “What a goal. Fantastic he shoot, the quality, the technique and the speed, the flight of the ball.

“When you concede this goal, it is just congratulate the guy. I think it was Donley. He is an incredible left-foot player.”

Orient boss Richie Wellens admitted it was a shame to see it go down as an Ortega own-goal after Donley’s long-range strike hit the crossbar and bounced in off City’s back-up goalkeeper.

“I just passed him on the stairs and it’s a shame it goes down as an own-goal. I don’t think that is deserved. I don’t think Ortega wants it neither. There is one thing seeing it, it’s another thing executing it and the lad has talent,” he said.

The O’s almost forced extra-time when goalkeeper Keeley was sent up in stoppage-time, but Dan Happe volleyed off target.

Nevertheless, Wellens was proud of his squad and fully of admiration for Guardiola.

Were we going to win the FA Cup? No. Can we win promotion? Absolutely. Richie Wellens

He added: “I have to say the way that he is, we’ve just had 10 minutes there and what an unbelievable guy.

“I didn’t enjoy the result because ultimately we got beat and we’re disappointed.

“They are a top team so to give them a slight scare was a proud day for the club.

“I am actually delighted and I know it is weird, I am delighted it didn’t go to extra time because that would have been a struggle for us.

“Listen were we going to win the FA Cup? No. Can we win promotion? Absolutely.”