Porto and Portugal defender Pepe announces retirement

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Pepe has announced his retirement from football at the age of 41 after an exemplary and highly decorated career.

He made his professional debut for the reserve team of Portuguese side Maritimo B in 2001 before joining the first team of the same club in 2002. During his club career he played for Besiktas, Porto (twice) and most famously Real Madrid where he made 334 appearances during a lucrative period in their history.

The defender also featured 141 times for his country with only Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Moutinho boasting more appearances for the Portuguese national side. He became the oldest player to feature at a European Championship when he took to the field earlier this summer and the final game of his career was the penalty shootout defeat to France in the quarter-finals.

An emotional and aggressive player Pepe was known for his physical presence in central defence and intelligent reading of the game as well as his poor disciplinary record which saw him receive a heap of famous red cards. During his 10-year spell with Real Madrid he won three La Liga and three Champions League titles as well as the 2016 Euros with Portgual.

Across his two spells with Porto, the first between 2004-2007 and the second from 2019-2024 he won four Primeira Liga titles.

Pepe formed a close friendship with former Real Madrid and Portgual teammate Cristiano Ronaldo. ( EPA )

In a video posted to YouTube on Thursday Pepe acknowledged the people who had helped him have an incredible career saying: “I want to thank God for giving me the wisdom to be able to continue my journey.

“I can’t help but thank all the presidents who bet and believed in me to be able to perform my work. To all the employees of all the clubs I’ve been to, who are the soul and essence of the clubs and the national team.

“And I want to thank everyone in the background. I want to leave a thank you and a hug of gratitude for all of you.”

Pepe also formed a close bond with Ronaldo as the pair were teammates at Madrid and Portgual. They consoled each other following Portugal’s Euro 2024 exit and Ronaldo was quick to praise his former teammate on social media.

He took to Instagram saying there were “no words to express” the friendship they had, writing: “No words to express how much you mean to me my friend.

“We won everything there was to win on the field, but the biggest achievement is the friendship and respect I have for you. You are unique my brother.

“Thank you so much.”