On this day in 2001: Peter Schmeichel makes final appearance for Denmark

Peter Schmeichel retired from international football after making his 129th appearance for Denmark on this day in 2001.

The former Manchester United goalkeeper had already announced his intention to bow out in February that year but his final game came in a 3-0 victory over Slovenia, aged 37.

Away from the international scene, Schmeichel continued to play for Sporting Lisbon until the end of the season, but the shot-stopper revealed he would leave in May 2001 and went on to sign a one-year deal back in England with Aston Villa that summer.

Schmeichel was named player of the tournament in Denmark’s shock European Championship title win in 1992 but made his name during his successful time with Manchester United, signing from Brondby in 1991 for £550,000.

The Dane was a key cog in Sir Alex Ferguson’s side as he kept 22 clean sheets during United’s 1995-96 double-winning season.

He went on to win 15 trophies in United colours, and played his final game in the famous Champions League final victory where United came from a goal down to win in stoppage time over Bayern Munich in 1999, which completed the treble.

After leaving United, Schmeichel went on to play for four more years with Sporting, Villa and Manchester City.