Safety meeting scheduled to assess conditions ahead of FA Cup tie at Everton
The Premier League club will meet with relevant authorities at 1pm to evaluate the weather and travel conditions.
A safety meeting is scheduled for Thursday afternoon to assess conditions for Everton’s third-round FA Cup tie at home to Peterborough.
Currently there is no threat to the match as no further snow is forecast, but temperatures will barely be above freezing around kick-off at Goodison Park.
“At this stage the match is planned to go ahead as normal and every effort is being made to ensure that remains the case,” said a statement posted on X by Everton’s fan services account.
“We will continue to keep fans updated, and will provide more information following the meeting.”