Former Port Vale midfielder Chris Birchall hoping to become professional referee

Former Port Vale midfielder Chris Birchall is hoping to be one of the first ex-players to become a professional referee.

Birchall, 40, a former team-mate of David Beckham’s at LA Galaxy, has accepted a three-year contract with Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) to embark on a fast-track pathway to refereeing.

PGMOL teamed up with the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) in June to identify 10 to 12 current or former players to enrol on a three-year scholarship programme.

Birchall said on X: “I am over the moon to accept a 3yr contract offer from the PGMOL to become one of the first ex players to transition into professional refereeing!

“Huge thanks to the PFA and the Premier League along with PGMOL for this opportunity.”

Birchall also referenced former Manchester United defender Gary Neville, now a TV pundit, adding: “@GNev2 don’t be sceptical, be very excited!”

When announcing the programme in the summer, PGMOL chief refereeing officer Howard Webb said: “We’ve made no secret that we are looking to broaden our pool of officials and entice people from other areas of the game and society into refereeing who may have historically not been well represented.

“We aim to create the best possible environment to support and encourage current and former players to enhance their skills, knowledge and, ultimately, their qualities as match officials through this programme.”

Birchall started and finished his playing career at Port Vale and had spells at Coventry, Brighton, LA Galaxy and Columbus Crew in between.

He also made 44 appearances for Trinidad and Tobago, gaining eligibility through his mother, who was born in Port of Spain.

After embarking on the programme, Birchall said on PGMOL’s X site in September: “I’ve been lucky enough to travel the world and play and experience different cultures and now it’s hopefully another chapter.

“I’d done my refereeing course probably two months before this opportunity came, so it was something I wanted to get into anyway.

“I’d always expressed there should be more ex-players coming forward to try and be referees and I was asked the question numerous times, why was that not the case?

“I couldn’t really answer it and I wanted to experience it myself and then fortunately this opportunity came up.”