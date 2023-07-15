Mike Dean to leave referee’s body PGMOL this summer

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Mike Dean is set to leave his role with referee’s body the Professional Game Match Officials Limited.

After retiring from his on-field career at the end of the 2021/22 season, Dean became a dedicated VAR and also spent time coaching match officials.

The 55-year-old, who started officiating in 1985, progressed through the ranks to referee in both the Football League and Premier League, taking charge of more than 550 matches in the top flight.

Also on FIFA’s international list, Dean refereed the 2008 FA Cup final between Portsmouth and Cardiff at Wembley, and was one of the most recognisable officials in the English game.

“PGMOL would like to place on record its recognition of Mike’s achievements as well as his immense contribution to refereeing and the game as a whole,” a PGMOL statement read.

“We thank him for his dedication to the organisation over a sustained period of time and wish him every success for the future.”