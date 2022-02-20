Manchester City say they are “shocked and appalled” by a video that shows Phil Foden and his family being abused and attacked while attending the boxing fight between Amir Khan and Kell Brook on Saturday night.

The video, which circulated on social media, shows the England international being harassed by a group of men backstage at Manchester’s AO Arena before a woman, who is believed to be Foden’s mother, is punched by a member of the group.

Manchester City said in a statement: “The club is aware of a video which has circulated on social media showing Phil Foden and his family being harassed and abused.

“We are shocked and appalled about the nature of the abuse and ensuing assault on one of Phil’s family members. We will continue to give Phil and his family all the support and assistance they need.”

Foden was attending the event following Manchester City’s defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday and was not the only member of Pep Guardiola’s team to be at the venue.

The 21-year-old had been forced to retreat to a private box in the backstage area of the AO Arena after being hounded by the group.

Greater Manchester Police said they have not received a report of the incident.