Phil Foden sits out as England train ahead of Euro 2020 final

England playmaker Phil Foden sat out training on the eve of the Euro 2020 final against Italy with a “minor knock”.

Gareth Southgate’s men are making their final preparations for Sunday’s date with destiny against the Azzurri at Wembley

Foden was conspicuous by his absence from training on Saturday morning, when the rest of the 26-man squad trained at St George’s Park.

Foden did not train on grass as a precaution, with England confirming the 21-year-old was “sitting out due to a minor knock”.

Foden came off the bench in the 2-1 extra-time semi-final win against Denmark on Wednesday.

Three Lions boss Southgate will provide an update on the Manchester City midfielder at Saturday night’s press conference, where he will be joined by captain Harry Kane.