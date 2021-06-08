Phil Foden hopes to "bring a bit of Gazza on to the pitch" at Euro 2020, even though his new peroxide blonde haircut was not intended as a tribute to the former England midfielder.

Gareth Southgate's players were allowed to spend Monday at home with family and friends and Foden used the free time to get a new hairstyle, similar to the one sported by Paul Gascoigne at Euro '96.

Gascoigne famously scored a memorable goal against Scotland at Wembley during that tournament.

Foden will have the opportunity to do the same, with England facing their historic rivals in one of three group games at the national stadium.

The Manchester City youngster said that the new trim was not intended as a tribute, but he will be more than happy if he emulate Gascoigne on the pitch.

"I've had the same haircut for ages now so I thought I would try something new and woke up this morning with a lot of comparisons to Gazza and Eminem," Foden explained.

"It was my own thing and people have turned it into something else.

"I remember watching highlights on the TV of Gazza, unbelievable player," added the 21-year-old, who was born four years after the last European Championships to be staged in England.

"The full nation knows what he means for the country and what he did. I wouldn't be too bad if I try to bring a bit of Gazza on the pitch."

Foden said that he does not mind being likened to Gascoigne, who many rate as England's most naturally gifted player of the past 30 years, but added that he does not pay attention to such comparisons.

"You can't listen too much to what people are saying. I just try to keep my feet on the ground and keep being me and do what's done well for me this year," he said.

"I just try to come off social media as much as I can, not read it too much."