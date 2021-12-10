Pep Guardiola has admitted that Phil Foden has persistent injury "niggles" and that the Manchester City youngster will be dictate whether he is fit enough to play or not.

Foden was substituted at half time of Tuesday's Champions League defeat away to RB Leipzig after struggling with a pain in his ankle.

The 21-year-old was sidelined for several weeks last month with an ankle injury, while also missed the start of the Premier League season after suffering a foot problem at the summer's European Championship.

Guardiola said that he and Nathan Ake, who is carrying a back problem, will be assessed during City's training session on Friday afternoon but expects Foden's minor issues to persist.

"When they have an injury in the ankle and have two months holidays, you can recover incredibly well but when you have games every three days you always start with some niggles," the City manager said.

"I think [Foden] still has these niggles. You have to live with that but every time he is getting better and better."

Guardiola added that it will be left up to Foden to decide whether he is fit enough to be in contention to play, with Wolves visiting the Etihad for Saturday's Premier League lunchtime kick-off.

"I don't think [he will need a break]. He will dictate how he feels depending on the games," Guardiola said.

"What we want is clear but this moment in December, with this amount of games, and knowing Phil, he will want to fight to be there and we will see how he feels game by game."