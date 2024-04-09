Phil Foden injury update as Pep Guardiola reveals reason for late substitution

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Pep Guardiola has allayed fears that Phil Foden had suffered a serious injury during Manchester City’s Champions League draw with Real Madrid, describing it as just a “knock”.

Foden appeared to suffer a problem late on in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final, which ended 3-3 at the Bernabeu.

The England international had earlier scored a sublime goal to continue an outstanding individual season, but his departure late on looked a worry. Guardiola, though, suggested afterwards that it was not significant.

“It was a knock,” the Manchester City manager told TNT Sports. “He was grumpy with me because I made the substitution.”

After Bernardo Silva had put the visitors into an early lead, Real Madrid hit back with two goals in quick time to turn the contest around inside the first fifteen minutes.

Foden and Josko Gvardiol’s beautifully taken goals nudged Manchester City back in front, but Fede Valverde struck late on to leave the tie nicely poised ahead of the second leg at the Etihad Stadium.

Foden scored another delightful goal in the 3-3 draw ( Nick Potts/PA Wire )

Foden, who clarified that he was dealing with a “bad dead leg”, was pleased to leave the Spanish capital with a draw.

“For the fans, it must have been one of the best games you could have possibly watched, two great teams with possibly the best attackers in the world going head to head,” the 23-year-old said to TNT Sports. “It’s what the fans want to see, with plenty of goals as well.

“Sometimes you score a bit too early. They responded really well with two quick goals and we had to settle again. I thought we grew into the game, especially in the second half. I was really happy to make the most of one of my chances. It is a fantastic result to come here and get a draw.”