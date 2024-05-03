Phil Foden and Khadija Shaw notch Man City double at Football Writers’ awards

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden has been named the Football Writers’ Association’s men’s player of the year, while City forward Khadija Shaw won the women’s award for the 2023-24.

England international Foden, 23, who has scored 24 goals in all competitions this season, including his goal in their Club World Cup final victory, won 42 per cent of the vote, ahead of Arsenal’s Declan Rice and his City teammate Rodri.

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard, Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins and Chelsea forward Cole Palmer made up the rest of the top six, while Foden becomes the third City player in the last four years to win the award, following Erling Haaland’s victory in 2023 and Ruben Dias’s 2021 triumph.

“I’m immensely proud to have won this award,” Foden said. “Now I am focused on seeking to finish the season as strongly as possible and to try to help City win more trophies.”

City won both awards for the second time in five years, with Jamaica international Shaw taking the women’s award after a season in which she became the club’s all-time leading women’s scorer.

Shaw, whose season ended prematurely last week with a foot injury, is the Women’s Super League top scorer with 21 goals, and won the vote ahead of Chelsea’s Lauren James, and City’s Alex Greenwood. Two more City players finished in the top six as Yui Hasegawa came fourth and goalkeeper Khiara Keating came sixth, sandwiching Brighton’s Elisabeth Terland.

“I am very proud and privileged to have received this award and to be recognised in this way is a special honour,” said Shaw. “I want to also thank all of my teammates. They provide me with the chances to score goals and I could not have won this award without them.”

Foden and Shaw will receive their awards at a ceremony on May 16. Foden’s City are second in the Premier League, one point behind Arsenal and with a game in hand, while Shaw’s side are top of the WSL, with a six-point lead over Chelsea, who have played one game less.

Reuters