Phil Foden unlikely to join England squad due to illness – Pep Guardiola

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Phil Foden is unlikely to link up with the England squad due to illness, according to Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola.

Foden, last season’s PFA Player of the Year, has featured for only 45 minutes this term in City’s opening match against Chelsea.

The 24-year-old has been called up by new England interim boss Lee Carsley for the Nations League matches against the Republic of Ireland and Finland.

But Guardiola believes the midfielder will not be fit enough to link up with his national side.

“I don’t think so right now,” said Guardiola.

“I think he will not go but I don’t know. He doesn’t feel well. But national teams, they decide.

“He doesn’t feel good. It’s his stomach, a little virus. But the people said with antibiotics and so on he will be fine.”

Foden’s absence has not been felt too much by City, who made it three wins out of three by beating West Ham 3-1 on Saturday evening.

Erling Haaland helped himself to a second hat-trick in as many matches and has now scored 70 goals in 69 Premier League appearances.

A Ruben Dias own goal was all West Ham had to show for their efforts and they are without a win against City in all 17 attempts since Guardiola took over.

They were at least able to parade their ninth summer signing, Carlos Soler, before kick-off.

The Spain midfielder arrived on loan from Paris St Germain on deadline day.

“Carlos is a good player and he is going to help us, for sure,” said manager Julen Lopetegui.

“He is maybe at his best age as he’s 27, he has international experience and is a very good player.

“He has a good profile for us as he can play in different positions and I think he is going to help us to be better.”