Phil Foden may miss Club World Cup and upcoming England games to manage ankle injury

Phil Foden believes he may need to miss England’s summer internationals and the Club World Cup to allow his ankle problem to heal, as he admitted to struggling mentally with issues both on and off the pitch during a difficult season.

The Manchester City player attributed a “frustrating” year to injury and other factors, as he opened up about the toughest campaign of his career.

Foden was named Footballer of the Year last season, when he scored 27 goals for City, but has not scored since January and was only a substitute for Saturday’s FA Cup final defeat to Crystal Palace.

He played in Thomas Tuchel’s first two games in charge of England, the March wins over Albania and Latvia, but thinks he may be better off resting, rather than trying to impress the new manager, who names his squad for the June matches against Andorra and Senegal on Friday.

Foden also feels it might benefit him to sit out the Club World Cup, which could involve seven games and more than five weeks in the United States for City, but he will consult with his club and country before making a decision.

He said: “It’s a difficult situation for me with the internationals right around the corner. It’s something we have to speak with the club and national team to see, maybe, if it’s better to rest and get my ankle fully 100 per cent back how I want it.

“I just need a few weeks off it without playing football and obviously I can’t get it at the moment. It’s a bit frustrating to play with niggles like this. It’s getting better and stronger each day.”

Foden has only started one of City’s last eight games as he continues to feel the after-effects of a challenge by Casemiro in April’s 0-0 derby draw.

Foden revealed that he has struggled with aspects away from football as well as with his ankle, as he explained his underwhelming season. “It’s been difficult,” he added. “I picked up an ankle injury against [Manchester] United and it’s taken time to heal. It was a bad ligament damage to the ankle. It took a while to heal before I can push myself back in training, I had to look after it.

“It’s been a frustrating season for me. I’ve had a lot of things going on off the pitch mentally. It’s one of them, sometimes there’s things in life that are bigger than football. This season I’ve struggled a little bit. Hopefully, come next year, I can get my head mentally right, get back where I left the season before, because I know what I’m capable of doing and the quality I have.

open image in gallery Foden revealed that he has struggled with aspects away from football ( Getty )

“I know if everything was okay, I’d definitely be better on the field. Sometimes things happen and you have to deal with it and move on.”

Foden is grateful to City for helping him during a tough period, adding: “The club have been so supportive. I can’t thank them enough.”

He also offered an insight into how players are feeling about the first 32-team Club World Cup, which will follow a campaign when City have already played 57 games.

“It's obviously difficult because the lads are mentally drained from this season,” he said. “I believe everyone needs the right time to recover to go back to next season. Obviously, there will be this competition that’s coming up.

“It’s going to be a funny one, some clubs will take it more seriously than others, but I know City and the club we are, we’ll definitely take it seriously.”