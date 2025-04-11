Jack Grealish and Phil Foden not feeling good after fan incidents – Pep Guardiola

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pep Guardiola has revealed Jack Grealish and Phil Foden “don’t feel good” following incidents involving fans in last week’s Manchester derby.

Grealish was allegedly slapped by a supporter as he left the field following Manchester City’s 0-0 draw with rivals United at Old Trafford on Sunday. A man was later charged with assault, police said.

That came after Grealish’s City team-mate Foden was subjected to offensive chants about his mother during the game and when he was substituted in the second half.

City manager Guardiola feels both incidents were symptomatic of declining standards of behaviour in society but hopes the pair will move on.

Guardiola said at a press conference: “They don’t feel good but we move forward.

“It is happening everywhere. It’s a crazy world, right? Everything happens all around the world, not just in sport – issues. Nobody is away from that.

“It’s not about United, of course, because United are beyond that person. They don’t defend what United is.

“I know it’s happened sometimes in our club but it’s not a problem about a specific club, or specific department in world football. It happens everywhere.

“If you take a look around you will realise we are not in the right path.”

City remain in a tight battle for Champions League qualification places and head into Saturday’s Premier League clash with Crystal Palace at the Etihad Stadium sixth in the table.

There has been some good news for all the challengers this week with confirmation that the top five will qualify for Europe’s elite competition, but Guardiola is taking nothing for granted.

Whilst City remain favourites, the champions have been hampered by injuries to key players all season and Erling Haaland, Rodri, John Stones, Manuel Akanji and Nathan Ake are all still out.

Guardiola said: “It’s better to have five teams instead of four with the situation we have, but there are seven or eight contenders, so it will be until the last moment.

“We didn’t have the squad all season but we adapt. You can see it as a problem or a challenge. You could see the position as a disaster but it could be worse.

“I’m really satisfied for the way we’ve handled it for the situation where we are.

“Tomorrow is a team who have been in incredible, top form in the last two months and they have always been difficult, Crystal Palace, here.

“I admire the manager (Oliver Glasner), the way they play, the talent and the physicality they have but, at the same time, I’m optimistic to finish well this season.”