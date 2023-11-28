Former Sheffield United and Everton defender Phil Jagielka announces retirement

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Former England defender Phil Jagielka has announced his retirement from professional football at the age of 41.

Jagielka has decided the bring the curtain down on his career after making over 800 appearances across 23 years.

Jagielka started his career with Sheffield United and spent eight season with the Blades before moving to Everton in 2007.

He would go on to spend 12 years at Goodison Park and became club captain in 2013, but returned to the Blades after being released by the Toffees in 2019.

Jagielka spent two seasons back at Bramall Lane following the club’s promotion to the Premier League before spending six months at Derby, while he finished his career with Stoke.

Jagielka won 40 caps for England between 2008 and 2016 and featured at Euro 2012 and the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

It's been an absolute honour to step onto the grass for every match Phil Jagielka

Announcing his retirement on Instagram, Jagielka wrote: “All good things come to an end and after just over 800 appearances my playing career is done.

“Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine I would get to play football at the highest level for some amazing clubs as well as my country.

“It’s been an absolute honour to step onto the grass for every match and I have so many people to thank for that.”