Phil Jones to finally leave Manchester United

Phil Jones will leave Manchester United when his contract expires in the summer after making just 13 appearances in his last four seasons of an injury-hit dozen years at Old Trafford.

The defender, who Sir Alex Ferguson infamously said could become United’s greatest-ever player, made 229 appearances for the club in total, scoring six goals.

He has missed the whole of this season, when he was omitted from United’s 25-man Premier League squad by manager Erik ten Hag, just as he did not play in 2020-21.

Jones said: “It’s been very difficult, the last couple of years. There’s no denying that. There is no hiding away from that. My family have been absolutely instrumental in keeping me on the straight and narrow and keeping me focused, to try to get fit and try to play more.”

The 31-year-old joined from Blackburn in 2011 for £16m and showed his versatility by playing as a centre-back, a right-back and a midfielder in his early years at Old Trafford, when Sir Bobby Charlton compared him to the Busby Babe Duncan Edwards.

Jones made 41 appearances in his first year at Old Trafford and helped United win the Premier League title in 2012-13. He has won 27 England caps, being part of the squads for two World Cups and one European Championships.