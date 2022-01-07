Aston Villa sign Philippe Coutinho on loan from Barcelona

Aston Villa have completed the signing of Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona, the club have confirmed.

The former Liverpool midfielder joins the Midlands club and former teammate Steven Gerrard, initially on loan until the end of the season with the option of making the move permanent.

A statement read: “Aston Villa and FC Barcelona have agreed terms for Philippe Coutinho to spend the rest of this season on loan at Villa Park.

“The agreement, which is subject to the player completing a medical and receiving a work permit, also includes an option to buy and Philippe will travel to Birmingham in the next 48 hours.”

Coutinho left Liverpool for Barcelona in a £142m move in January 2018, but has struggled to fulfil his potential at the Nou Camp and now returns to the Premier League.

Villa boss Gerrard gave a glowing review of his former teammate ahead of the announcement.

“He’s won two league titles at Barcelona, two Copa del Reys,” he said on Thursday.

“If you go and have a look at his Wiki page you’ll see a serial winner wherever he goes. He’s won 63 caps for Brazil, played for Barcelona and was incredible at Liverpool.

“So I can understand why he’s linked to a lot of football clubs. I can understand why a lot of supporters up and down the country are speaking about him.

“I don’t think you get a nickname of ‘The Magician’ if you’re not a special footballer.”