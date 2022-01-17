Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to return to Arsenal early from Africa Cup of Nations over heart issue
The Gabon striker caught Covid ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will return to Arsenal early from the Africa Cup of Nations with Gabon’s football federation (FEGAFOOT) confirming his early departure.
The Gunners striker has been in Cameroon but has not yet featured in the tournament in Cameroon after he was positive for Covid-19.
And now cardiac lesions have been found in tests conducted.
Aubameyang missed his side’s opener against Comoros after contracting coronavirus and was then ruled out of Friday’s clash against Ghana due to a minor heart concern.
Gabon announced last week that Aubameyang, along with team-mates Mario Lemina and Axel Meye, had been found to have “cardiac lesions”.
The problem was not thought to be serious but the Gabonese Football Federation has now said Arsenal and Lemina’s club Nice will be able to check on their players.
A statement read: “The Gabon Football Federation decided to make the players Pierre Emerick Aubameyang and Mario Lemina available to their clubs to continue the in-depth examinations.”
