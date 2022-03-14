Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has responded to Piers Morgan after the broadcaster and former newspaper editor tweeted to say he missed the former Arsenal striker.

Arsenal fan Morgan said “I miss you” and tagged Aubameyang in a message sent highlighting the Gabonese forward’s excellent scoring form since joining Barcelona in January.

Aubemeyang thanked Morgan for the praise, but told the outspoken former Good Morning Britain presenter that “sometimes everyone benefits from a separation”.

After a falling out with Mikel Arteta that saw him stripped of the Arsenal captaincy for disciplinary reasons, Aubameyang was allowed to leave the club at the end of the January transfer window, joining Barcelona.

He has since scored five times in six La Liga games, prompting Morgan’s praise.

The 56-year-old, who left the Daily Mirror in 2004 after being accused of publishing faked photographs, tweeted after Arteta’s side beat Leicester: “Arsenal fans have spent the past 2hrs gloating about why we’re so much better without Aubameyang [and] they’re so glad he’s gone.

“Meanwhile, he just scored his 6th goal in 9 games for Barcelona, which includes 5 goals in 6 La Liga games. I miss you, Auba.”

The 32-year-old striker was on the scoresheet as Barcelona cruised to a 4-0 win against Osasuna.

The win continues a good run for the Catalan club under Xavi, who replaced Ronald Koeman in the autumn.

The manager has guided the club to third in La Liga with a game in hand on Sevilla in second, and Aubameyang appears to be enjoying a new start under a different former Spanish midfelder after clashing with Arteta.

Aubameyang’s reply to Morgan read: “Thanks Piers but Sometimes everyone benefits from a separation, most important is that everyone is happy now.

“And we had good times that I will don’t [sic] forget.”