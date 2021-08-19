Aubameyang and Lacazette missed Gunners’ opener after positive coronavirus tests

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette missed Arsenal’s defeat at Brentford last Friday after testing positive for coronavirus, the Gunners have announced.

The north London outfit said Aubameyang could make a return to action in Sunday’s home clash with Chelsea, but fellow forward Lacazette will sit things out once again.

A statement on Arsenal’s official website on Thursday read: “Auba is now negative on Covid-19 testing, is well and following all protocols for return to play.

“He will return to training and be assessed prior to Sunday’s match. Alex is still recovering and will not be available.”

Willian has also tested positive for coronavirus (Ian Rutherford/PA) (PA Wire)

Winger Willian and goalkeeper Alex Runarsson have also tested positive.

The statement said Willian was adhering to protocols and that his health and fitness would be monitored and assessed ahead of the Chelsea game, while Runarsson was still recovering and would remain unavailable.

Arsenal have Thomas Partey (ankle), Gabriel Magalhaes (knee) and Eddie Nketiah (ankle) out of action as well.

Partey and Gabriel are aiming to be back in training later this month, and the target for Nketiah is early September.

Mikel Arteta’s men were beaten 2-0 by the Bees in their Premier League opener.