Barcelona set price for Chelsea transfer target Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Barcelona have reportedly set a substantial price tag for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, despite the 33-year-old only coming to the club on a free transfer in February. Metro, citing Spanish journalist Gerard Romero, says the arrival of Robert Lewandowski has pushed the former Arsenal forward down the pecking order, with club bosses believed to be willing to accept offers in the range of £23million.

Manchester United have joined the queue for Brighton defensive midfielder Moises Caicedo, according to the Daily Mirror. Arsenal, West Ham, Juventus, Atletico Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen are also said to be keeping tabs on the 20-year-old.

(Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

Metro, via Sky Sports Italy, reports Nottingham Forest are nearing a deal for Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar. The 24-year-old has been on Arsenal’s radar for a while, but Forest are likely to beat the Gunners to his signature.

Leicester are willing to let Youri Tielemans leave for free next summer. The Times says club bosses have accepted they may not get a desired offer for the 25-year-old midfielder before his contract expires at the end of the season.

Sepp van den Berg on loan at Preston North End (Richard Sellers/PA) (PA Archive)

Sepp van den Berg: Blackburn are leading the chase on a loan deal for the Liverpool defender, reports The Sun.

Pervis Estupinan: The Daily Mail says Brighton are in talks to sign the Villarreal defender.