Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Barcelona set price for Chelsea transfer target Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

The arrival of Robert Lewandowski has pushed the former Arsenal forward down the pecking order

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 15 August 2022 07:55
Comments
<p>Chelsea are keen on Aubameyang </p>

Chelsea are keen on Aubameyang

(AP)

What the papers say

Barcelona have reportedly set a substantial price tag for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, despite the 33-year-old only coming to the club on a free transfer in February. Metro, citing Spanish journalist Gerard Romero, says the arrival of Robert Lewandowski has pushed the former Arsenal forward down the pecking order, with club bosses believed to be willing to accept offers in the range of £23million.

Manchester United have joined the queue for Brighton defensive midfielder Moises Caicedo, according to the Daily Mirror. Arsenal, West Ham, Juventus, Atletico Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen are also said to be keeping tabs on the 20-year-old.

(Adam Davy/PA)
(PA Wire)

Metro, via Sky Sports Italy, reports Nottingham Forest are nearing a deal for Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar. The 24-year-old has been on Arsenal’s radar for a while, but Forest are likely to beat the Gunners to his signature.

Recommended

Leicester are willing to let Youri Tielemans leave for free next summer. The Times says club bosses have accepted they may not get a desired offer for the 25-year-old midfielder before his contract expires at the end of the season.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Sepp van den Berg on loan at Preston North End (Richard Sellers/PA)
(PA Archive)

Recommended

Sepp van den Berg: Blackburn are leading the chase on a loan deal for the Liverpool defender, reports The Sun.

Pervis Estupinan: The Daily Mail says Brighton are in talks to sign the Villarreal defender.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in