Dan Burn bemoans ’10-15 minutes of madness’ as Newcastle lose in Marseille

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dan Burn admitted 10 or 15 minutes of “madness” cost Newcastle dear as Champions League victory over Marseille slipped from their grasp.

The Magpies were leading 1-0 at the Stade Velodrome when Nick Pope’s rush of blood handed 36-year-old Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang an equaliser seconds into the second half before the former Arsenal frontman sealed a 2-1 win.

Speaking to TNT Sports, a deflated Burn said: “Definitely frustrating. I thought we stuck to the game-plan pretty well for the whole game, just 10, 15 minutes of madness at the start of the second half has cost us.

“It’s definitely disappointing to come to a team like this and a stadium like this, atmosphere like this and put all that in and not come away with anything. Yes, it’s disappointing.

“Mentally, we didn’t start the second half as well as we wanted to and I think obviously Aubameyang, 36 years old, but still sharp and can still finish and showed his quality today.

“When you go 2-1 down and you’ve got to break them down away from home, it’s tough. As I say, I think it was actually a pretty good performance, but key moments cost us.

“We had chances that we should have scored and didn’t capitalise on them, and then obviously the two goals, we’re really disappointed.”

Head coach Eddie Howe was equally disappointed with the way his side squandered a lead which would have given them just a second away win of the season after Harvey Barnes – Saturday’s match-winner against Manchester City – had opened the scoring in the sixth minute.

Howe told TNT Sports: “The start of the second half obviously was a big one for us and 15 minutes at the start of the second half, I thought, cost us.

“I thought we handled the atmosphere really well in the first half and even towards the end of the game, there were chances for us to score.

“The goal straight away near enough after half-time changes the whole feeling around the stadium and the game itself. It was a just a lapse in concentration from our perspective, I think, and then we didn’t maybe react well enough to that.

“We conceded a second and from there, it was difficult.”

By contrast Aubameyang, who scored his 400th career goal at the weekend, was delighted to have added two more to his tally on a night when the Ligue 1 side needed a win to boost their qualification hopes.

Asked how many he had left in him, Aubameyang said: “Hopefully a lot. I’m feeling great even if I’m 36. I’m enjoying it and when you live these type of games, of course you want to play more and score more.

“It was very, very important, especially at home for the fans and for us. If we want to go through, obviously we need to win games, so yes, it was very important.”