Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang left in ‘shock’ by Thomas Tuchel sacking
Aubameyang had noted how pleased he was to reunite with Tuchel after the striker’s summer move to Chelsea
Kepa Arrizabalaga has revealed that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been left in “shock” by Chelsea’s decision to sack Thomas Tuchel.
The London club moved on from their German manager after a mixed start to the season amid alleged off-field tensions between Tuchel and the club’s owners, replacing him with Graham Potter.
Aubameyang had cited a desire to reunite with Tuchel - who managed the Gabonese striker at Borussia Dortmund - as a key reason why he decided to join Chelsea from Barcelona late in the summer transfer window.
The former Arsenal captain has therefore been left in something of a state of tumult by Tuchel’s departure, according to teammate Arrizabalaga.
“The truth is that the first days he arrived a little scared,” the Spanish goalkeeper told The Sun of Aubameyang after Chelsea’s 1-1 draw against RB Salzburg.
“He was a little in shock, a lot of change, the last two or three days were very crazy for him, everything that happened to him was a misfortune.”
Aubameyang started the midweek Champions League draw at Stamford Bridge, Potter’s first game in charge.
The forward will have to wait, however, for his return to Premier League action, after the postponement of Sunday’s fixture against Liverpool.
The 33-year-old had only joined Barcelona earlier this year after his contract was ended by Arsenal, but was persuaded to return to London by Tuchel.
Aubameyang has not yet spoken to his former manager about the sacking after a “crazy week”, but admitted that he
“I think he (Tuchel) was a bit frustrated and sad, obviously,” Aubameyang told Hayters TV.
“I will try to talk to him as soon as possible. It’s been a crazy week for all of us, that’s part of life, we have to adapt.
“I think it’s a bit of sadness at the moment, hopefully we’ll get back to better days soon.
“Obviously, I think it’s a bit strange for everybody, not only for me, but as I said, this is football, you have to adapt.”
Chelsea sit bottom of Champions League Group E, with the Salzburg draw following a defeat to Dinamo Zagreb in Tuchel’s final game in charge.
The club are next due to be in action against Crystal Palace on 1 October after the international break.
