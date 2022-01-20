Last-gasp Leicester win worth so much more than three points to Spurs – Hojbjerg

Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg believes Wednesday’s last-gasp win at Leicester will give his side more than just three points.

Spurs won a game they seemed destined to lose at the King Power Stadium as two Steven Bergwijn goals in 79 stoppage-time seconds turned a 2-1 deficit into a 3-2 lead.

It extended their Premier League unbeaten run to nine games under Antonio Conte and put them firmly in the race for Champions League qualification.

Hojbjerg believes the manner of victory could help propel his team on in the second half of the season.

He said: “Obviously it is three points like any other game but hopefully also in terms of spirit and mentality and confidence for the team it is a bit more than three points.

“It is three points, but from an emotional point it felt a bit more. This is the beautiful part of football and hopefully we can try to make this a very big step.

“We have to take a lot from this game and try to build on this.”

The late drama saw the team connect with their fans in a way they have not done in recent years as there were raucous scenes of celebration after Bergwijn’s winner in the sixth minute of time added on.

Bergwijn and Harry Kane were hugging random Spurs fans, while Lucas Moura climbed on the shoulders of a steward.

Hojbjerg, who played a part in both Bergwijn goals, revelled in sharing the joy with the fans.

“First of all emotionally it was very high and low, you go from two minutes away from a loss to two minutes later actually winning the game,” he said.

“So in that way the spirit, the mentality, the courage to play forward and attack not just for the draw but for the win, I have to pay compliment to the whole team.

“Also how the away fans pushed us, we really felt them through the whole game so it was only correct how we celebrate the third goal, going to them and enjoying everyone together.

“That is what football is all about, they are supporting us and we are here fighting for them and how it came together at the end was a massive joy.

“Honestly we did and that is why we celebrated like we did, for them and us a massive joy and to share that the joy becomes even bigger.

“A big compliment to everyone who had Spurs in their heart in the stadium.”

The win sees Spurs move on to the shoulder of the top four, but with games in hand, and they appear to be moving in the right direction under Conte.

The Denmark midfielder says there is still more to come.

“It is step by step and at the end of the season we can talk about the left or right,” he added.

“It is step by step, we are working well, everyone is focused, it is a demanding period but we are ready to suffer and improve. It is good, we are on the right way but there is room for improvement.”