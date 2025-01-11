Championship strugglers Plymouth stun Brentford after late Morgan Whittaker goal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Morgan Whittaker’s stunning late goal helped Championship strugglers Plymouth pull off a major FA Cup upset with a 1-0 victory at Premier League Brentford.

Thomas Frank’s side were not at the races at the Gtech Community Stadium prior to Whittaker’s solo 82nd-minute effort which sent Argyle, who had new manager Miron Muslic watching from the stands, into the fourth round.

Plymouth’s leaky backline, which has conceded 53 league goals this season, was not on display in west London as valiant defending from the likes of Brendan Galloway helped caretaker boss Kevin Nancekivell secure a memorable victory.

Despite a positive showing in the early stages from the visitors, Brentford playmaker Fabio Carvalho let fly from the edge of the area and his effort, which looked destined for the top left-hand corner, was tipped out for a corner by goalkeeper Conor Hazard.

Plymouth, bottom of the table in the second tier, went close in the 21st minute. Bali Mumba drove down the flank, combined with winger Callum Wright, who cut in and saw a shot from a tight angle parried away by Hakon Valdimarsson.

Rico Henry started his first match since returning from a long-term knee injury he suffered in September 2023, and the left-back was in the thick of the action towards the back end of the first half with multiple dangerous sprints in the final third.

Frank turned to the bench in the form of 13-goal forward Bryan Mbeumo after the break, but the decision was yet to turn the tide in the hosts’ favour as Argyle defender Matthew Sorinola headed over unmarked at the back post.

Yoane Wissa also came on as Brentford looked for a winner, but Frank’s rotations failed to pay dividends as they struggled to create anything of note against the worst defence in the Championship.

Brentford’s poor showing was eventually punished eight minutes from time when Whittaker, who was bright all game, produced a wonderful goal.

The forward retrieved the ball on the right, easily jinked past defenders before producing a driven finish into the bottom left corner in front of the travelling supporters to end Plymouth’s 11-game winless run.