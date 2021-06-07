Danny Mayor commits future to Plymouth

Danny Mayor has signed a new two-year deal at Plymouth

The 30-year-old midfielder, who made 49 appearances for Argyle in all competitions last season, was heading out of contract at the end of the month.

Mayor was pleased to agree fresh terms, and told the club’s website: “I’m just excited, really. We’ve got a young manager who is ambitious (Ryan Lowe), I think the club is ambitious, and I’m really excited to continue to be a part of it.

“I have always been really keen to sign on again if the opportunity arose, and, as soon as I had the blessing from my family, it was a no-brainer for me to keep playing my football at Argyle.”