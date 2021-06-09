Luke Jephcott commits to Plymouth
The Wales Under-21 international scored 18 goals in all competitions last season.
Pa Sport Staff
Wednesday 09 June 2021 17:18
Plymouth striker Luke Jephcott has signed a new two-year deal with the club.
Wales Under-21 international Jephcott, who had a year left on his previous contract, scored 18 goals in all competitions for Argyle last season.
Pilgrims boss Ryan Lowe told the club’s official website: “I’m very pleased that Luke has agreed to sign an extension with us. He’s a talented youngster – a product of our academy – and an asset for Argyle.
“He’s a goalscorer, we know what he brings to the team, and he has an opportunity to kick on now and further develop with us.”