Luke Jephcott commits to Plymouth

Plymouth striker Luke Jephcott has signed a new two-year deal with the club.

Wales Under-21 international Jephcott, who had a year left on his previous contract, scored 18 goals in all competitions for Argyle last season.

Pilgrims boss Ryan Lowe told the club’s official website: “I’m very pleased that Luke has agreed to sign an extension with us. He’s a talented youngster – a product of our academy – and an asset for Argyle.

“He’s a goalscorer, we know what he brings to the team, and he has an opportunity to kick on now and further develop with us.”