Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Poland suffered a Euro 2024 injury scare as captain Robert Lewandowski was forced off in their final warm-up friendly against Turkey on Monday.

The Barcelona striker left the field with an apparent thigh problem after 32 minutes of the Poles’ last-gasp 2-1 victory in Warsaw.

To compound matters, fellow forward Karol Swiderski was also substituted after suffering an ankle injury while celebrating scoring the opening goal on 12 minutes.

Turkey, who are also heading to the Euros, equalised through Baris Alper Yilmaz but Nicola Zalewski gave Poland something to cheer on a trying night with an injury-time winner.

“Karol has sprained his ankle and only after the tests will we know what the situation looks like. There will certainly be no changes made,” Poland manager Michal Probierz said.

“Robert has a slight injury but there should be no problem,” he added.

Poland begin their Euros campaign on Sunday against the Netherlands, who thrashed Iceland 4-0 in their final friendly in Rotterdam.

Xavi Simons, Virgil Van Dijk, Donyell Malen and Wout Weghorst were the players on target for the Dutch.

Antonin Barak scored an injury-time penalty winner as the Czech Republic continued preparations for their tournament opener against Portugal with a 2-1 defeat of North Macedonia in Hradec Kralove.

Patrik Schick had opened the scoring from the spot after a foul on Tomas Soucek but North Macedonia hit back with an Isnik Alimi header after Aleksandar Trajkovski’s shot hit the post.