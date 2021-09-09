Poland’s Kamil Glik lifts lid on ‘verbal scuffle’ with England’s Kyle Walker

Poland’s Kamil Glik says the incident that occurred in his team’s 1-1 draw against England on Wednesday was nothing more than a ‘verbal scuffle’.

Glik appeared to pinch defender Kyle Walker’s neck before half-time in their World Cup qualifier and tempers rose once again as the teams headed into the tunnel at the break. The Polish defender and Harry Maguire were given yellow cards by referee Daniel Sieber for their behaviour in the clash.

“It was an ordinary field jostling. It all started with a free-kick for us,” Glik told TVP.

“There was a fight for position, a scuffle. I tried to shake Walker’s hand, but he wouldn’t take it. It was a verbal scuffle nothing else happened.”

England have reported the incident with manager Gareth Southgate not being able to comment further on the incident.

He told BBC 5 Live: “We’re getting to grips with what that was. There’s been a report put in and we need to find out a little bit more about what’s happened.

“At the moment we’re still gathering all the evidence so there’s no point in me speculating any further.”

And he added at his press conference: “We’re trying to find out exactly what happened and when we know more then we will let people know.”

The draw, which came after a thunderous Harry Kane strike and a stoppage time equaliser from Damian Szymanski, put an end to England’s World Cup qualifier domination.

It was the first time in the group that Southgate’s men didn’t come away with a win. The Lions still sit at the top of their group with 16 points and their next qualifier will be against Andorra on 9th October.