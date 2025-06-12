Poland manager resigns after Robert Lewandowski threat
Lewandowski had said he would no longer play for Poland under Michal Probierz after being stripped of the captaincy
Poland manager Michal Probierz has resigned from his position four days after star striker Robert Lewandowski said he will no longer play for the national team under him.
The 36-year-old Barcelona striker said his trust had been betrayed and he was very hurt by the way Probierz told him he was being replaced as team captain.
Lewandowski, Poland's record goal-scorer, said on Monday that he received a short call from Probierz as he was putting his children to sleep and that a statement about him losing the captaincy appeared soon after on the Polish Football Association website.
Probierz decided to replace Lewandowski as captain with midfielder Piotr Zielinski.
"I have come to the conclusion that in the current situation the best decision for the good of the national team will be my resignation from the position of coach," Probierz said in a statement.
"Performing this function was the fulfilment of my professional dreams and the greatest honour in my life."
Probierz had taken charge of the national team in 2023 after previously working with the Under 21s. He led them to Euro 2024, with the side making a group stage exit despite a 1-1 draw with France in their final game in Germany.
Reuters
