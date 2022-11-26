Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Emotional Robert Lewandowski fulfilled childhood dream with first World Cup goal

The Barcelona star sealed Poland’s 2-0 victory over Saudi Arabia.

Jamie Gardner
Saturday 26 November 2022 17:54
Robert Lewandowski became emotional after breaking his World Cup duck against Saudi Arabia (Peter Byrne/PA)
Robert Lewandowski became emotional after breaking his World Cup duck against Saudi Arabia (Peter Byrne/PA)
(PA Wire)

An emotional Robert Lewandowski said he had fulfilled a childhood dream by scoring at the World Cup.

The Barcelona superstar netted Poland’s second in a 2-0 win over Saudi Arabia on Saturday, four days after he missed a crucial penalty in his team’s opening Group C draw against Mexico.

He slumped to the ground after scoring and was clearly in tears as he returned to the centre circle, with his goal ensuring Poland’s hopes of progress to the last 16 remain alive.

“I think the older I get the more emotional I get, and I’m aware when it comes to World Cups it might be my last one actually,” the 34-year-old said.

Recommended

“After I scored, everything that I had inside – the dreams and also the importance of the goal, and how I scored – all those dreams from childhood were fulfilled and came true.”

Just as Poland’s first game hinged on a saved penalty, when Mexico’s Guillermo Ochoa kept out Lewandowski’s spot-kick, so did their second.

This time it was Poland’s goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny who proved the hero after Saudi Arabia were awarded the softest of penalties, saving Salem Al Dawsari’s kick and then recovering to brilliantly tip over the rebound from Mohammed Al Burayk.

The former Arsenal number one was mobbed by his team-mates, with his heroics ensuring Poland went in 1-0 up at half-time after Lewandowski had set up Piotr Zielinski.

Lewandowski’s goal sealed the deal eight minutes from time.

Asked about his star forward’s emotional response to scoring, Poland coach Czeslaw Michniewicz said: “I was not surprised, because I know how deeply sad he felt in the last match. The whole team supported him.

“He could have had a hat-trick today and I’m so happy for him as we were very sad after he missed the penalty in the last game. But one player will not win the match alone, the force lies within the team and they were all fabulous, and Robert gave an assist to Zielinski and also scored so we are happy.”

Saudi coach Herve Renard said his team had not put in an “efficient” performance, but he too was happy with his players despite the defeat, which followed on from the seismic shock of Tuesday’s 2-1 victory over Argentina.

“We are still alive,” he said.

“We will play until the last second of our World Cup, if it’s next time (against Mexico) or another time, we won’t give up.

Recommended

“I’m just proud of them. I know them perfectly now. I know they are sad. Some of them feel guilty but football is a team game.

“Sometimes you get success, today we failed, so we are failing together. But we have one more game and I hope, a second one and maybe more. It’s important to stay concentrated and think about November 30 (the game against Mexico).”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in