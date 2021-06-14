Poland vs Slovakia LIVE: Euro 2020 team news, line-ups and more today
Follow the Group E action live as Robert Lewandowski stars at the Krestovsky Stadium in Saint Petersburg
Poland face Slovakia in Group E in Euro 2020 at the Krestovsky Stadium in Saint Petersburg.
Poland are looking to reverse a poor record starting tournaments here, having failed five out of six times to win their first match at the World Cup or the Euros this century.
While Paulo Sousa, who took over in January, will need to maximise Robert Lewandowski’s form in front of goal, especially with Arkadiusz Milik and Krzysztof Piatek out injured, but the Portuguese coach is aware that he has a great responsibility: “The process of team building is ongoing. For me it is a double responsibility to represent Poland - it is a duty for me to make all Poles feel proud.”
Lewandowski is among the favourites in the race for the golden boot, with Belgium’s Romelu Lukaku leading the way in the early stages.
Slovakia are quietly confident entering what is just their third major tournament but they have reached the knockouts in both their previous appearances on a major stage at the 2010 World Cup and at Euro 2016.
Veteran midfielder Marek Hamsik, 33, will hope to guide his side to the knock-out stages once more after doing so five years ago: “Poland are a tough opponent. They have huge quality, especially in attack, so we have to be strong in defence but have to also show what we are capable of doing.”
Follow live updates from Poland vs Slovakia at Euro 2020 following the conclusion of Scotland vs Czech Republic below:
Here comes Lewandowski
Arriving on the back of one of the greatest individual goalscoring seasons of all time, Robert Lewandowski lines up for Poland for his fourth major tournament.
The previous three haven’t exactly gone to plan for the striker - who has scored only two goals in 11 appearances at European Championships or World Cups - but he comes into these Euros in the best form of his career.
Fifty-three goals already this season, and there will be good odds of him extending that in St Petersburg this afternoon.
Euro 2020 scouting report: Patrik Schick shows qualities of complete No 9 as wondergoal sinks Scotland
It took not one, but two moments of sublime quality to silence Hampden. In the void, standing on the halfway line, Patrik Schick held his arms aloft. After years of promise, was this the moment he finally arrived?
The Czech Republic forward’s brace earned his country a 2-0 win over Scotland, with his magnificent 50-yard stunner earning its place amongst some of the all-time great major tournament goals. It may have already ended the debate on the goal of these Euros.
Patrik Schick shows qualities of complete No 9 as wondergoal sinks Scotland
The Czech Republic striker’s stunning goal from halfway lit up his country’s Euro 2020 Group D opener
Scotland vs Czech Republic: Five things we learned as Patrik Schick brace breaks Hampden hearts
Scotland suffered defeat in their opening Euro 2020 game, going down 2-0 to the Czech Republic in Group D.
The Scots were excellent at times in their adventure and intent to score, but they were incredibly profligate, a trait which ultimately cost them at least a point.
Lyndon Dykes was perhaps the biggest culprit, spurning several efforts including a close-range stabbed shot at goal midway through the second half, which was saved by the outstretched boot of Tomas Vaclik. Before that, Andy Robertson had seen a drive tipped over, Stuart Armstrong’s effort was defected wide and Jack Hendry struck the crossbar.
Scotland vs Czech Republic: Five things we learned as Patrik Schick brace breaks Hampden hearts
Scotland 0-2 Czech Republic: Schick brace sends the visitors top of Group D after first round of games
Scotland 0-2 Czech Republic: Scots needed to be 'clinical’
Scotland midfielder Stuart Armstrong spoke of Scotland’s lack of a clinical edge.
“It was a difficult one, the game was very compact, there wasn’t much space, and we were playing too many long balls for our liking,” said Armstrong. “When we passed it, we did quite well but it was hard to break them down.
“Disappointed with the way the first goal went in, apart from that we defended pretty well, and they showed real quality for the second goal. They were clinical. At this level you do need to be clinical.
“We need to take experiences like today, learn from what happened, make a few little tweaks to our game. Fundamentally there were some positive moments and we have to carry that through to Friday.
“We’ve got two chances to produce a good performance and get something from it.”
Scotland deflated as Patrik Schick stunner ensures Euro 2020 opener ends in defeat
This is now the story of another long shot. Scotland must beat one of England or Croatia to survive in Euro 2020, after one of the greatest goals in the competition’s history turned a grand homecoming into another vintage tournament defeat.
Patrik Schick certainly found his own range, his homing missile of a strike the second of two that secured a 2-0 win at Hampden Park for a much cooler Czech Republic side. Talk of 23 years instantly became awe at 50 metres, as that was how far out Schick attempted his audacious strike.
There was a moment during the three seconds the ball was in the air, when it was probably just about at its high point, that the day reached a low point for Scotland. You could almost sense - and see and hear - the realisation that this was so well it was going to drop perfectly. It was also the moment when a previously raucous atmosphere properly became funereal, the silence only punctuated by occasional rebukes at no one and everyone.
Scotland deflated as Patrik Schick stunner ensures Euro 2020 opener ends in defeat
Scotland 0-2 Czech Republic: Two goals from Patrik Schick - including one from halfway - condemned Steve Clarke’s side to defeat at Hampden Park
Scotland vs Czech Republic result: Player ratings as Patrik Schick stunner inflicts Euro 2020 loss on hosts
Scotland suffered a damaging start to Euro 2020 as Patrik Schick’s double inspired the Czech Republic to a 2-0 victory at Hampden Park.
Steve Clarke’s side started well before Schick’s fine header converted West Ham full-back Vladimir Coufal’s cross.
And the Bayer Leverkusen star doubled the lead with a phenomenal finish from almost 50 yards out in the second half.
Scotland vs Czech Republic player ratings as Patrik Schick shines
Scotland 0-2 Czech Republic: The Bayer Leverkusen forward hit a double at Hampden Park to deliver a losing start for Steve Clarke’s side
Euro 2020: Scotland 0-2 Czech Republic
Andy Robertson created six chances against the Czech Republic, the most by any player in a Euro 2020 game so far.
An impressive display goes unrewarded - imagine if he finished his chance in the first half...
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies