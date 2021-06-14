✕ Close Euro 2020: Daily briefing

Poland face Slovakia in Group E in Euro 2020 at the Krestovsky Stadium in Saint Petersburg.

Poland are looking to reverse a poor record starting tournaments here, having failed five out of six times to win their first match at the World Cup or the Euros this century.

While Paulo Sousa, who took over in January, will need to maximise Robert Lewandowski’s form in front of goal, especially with Arkadiusz Milik and Krzysztof Piatek out injured, but the Portuguese coach is aware that he has a great responsibility: “The process of team building is ongoing. For me it is a double responsibility to represent Poland - it is a duty for me to make all Poles feel proud.”

Lewandowski is among the favourites in the race for the golden boot, with Belgium’s Romelu Lukaku leading the way in the early stages.

Slovakia are quietly confident entering what is just their third major tournament but they have reached the knockouts in both their previous appearances on a major stage at the 2010 World Cup and at Euro 2016.

Veteran midfielder Marek Hamsik, 33, will hope to guide his side to the knock-out stages once more after doing so five years ago: “Poland are a tough opponent. They have huge quality, especially in attack, so we have to be strong in defence but have to also show what we are capable of doing.”

Follow live updates from Poland vs Slovakia at Euro 2020 following the conclusion of Scotland vs Czech Republic below: