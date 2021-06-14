Slovakia will face Poland in their Euro 2020 opener on Monday evening and it will ease them into the competition as they have been drawn in a tight group.

Spain and Sweden are their other opposition in the group which is proving difficult for fans and pundits to predict.

Poland may have a slight edge over Slovakia, especially if their captain and Bayern Munich talisman Robert Lewandowski is in form.

Marek Hamsik is set to feature in the opener and he will cause Poland a headache in the midfield.

Here’s all you need to know about the match.

What time is the match?

The game will kick-off 5pm on Monday, June 14.

Where can I watch?

The match will be shown on ITV and coverage will start at 4.15pm. There will be a live stream via the ITV Hub.

Team news

For Poland, they are without Krzysztof Piątek and Arkadiusz Milik through injury.

And for Slovakia, Marek Hamšík’s fitness is questionable due to injury but he is set to feature in the match.

Predicted line-ups

Poland: Szczęsny; Piątkowski, Glik, Bednarek, Bereszyński; Krychowiak, Klich, Zieliński, Puchacz; Jóźwiak, Lewandowski

Slovakia: Dúbravka; Pekarík, Šatka, Škriniar, Hubočan; Kucka, Hromada; Haraslín, Hamšík, Mak; Duda

Odds

Poland - 3/4

Draw - 21/10

Slovakia - 9/2

Prediction

If Lewandowski is on form Poland should bag the win over Slovakia to kickstart their campaign perfectly. The score won’t be high but Poland will happily take the victory. Poland 2-0 Slovakia.