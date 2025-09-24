Port Vale vs Arsenal prediction, best bets and team news

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Port Vale vs Arsenal tips:

Arsenal to win by three goals - 7/2 Bet365

Saka to score at any time - 21/20 Ladbrokes

Arsenal’s attention turns to the Carabao Cup this evening when they travel to Vale Park to take on League One side Port Vale (kick-off 8pm, Sky Sports Main Event).

Mikel Arteta’s side, scored a goal in added time on Sunday to earn a 1-1 draw at home to Manchester City but we can expect to see a very different side to the one that started at the Emirates.

They are third favourites to win the competition in the latest Carabao Cup odds on football betting sites behind both Liverpool and Manchester City but they would love to lift the trophy for the first time since 1993 when they beat Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 in the final.

Port Vale have had a mixed start to the season, following their promotion to League One in May and currently sit 19th in the table with two wins, two draws and five defeats.

They have won their last two league matches, though, against Exeter and Mansfield, and beat Blackpool and Birmingham City away in this competition to set up the meeting with Arsenal.

Port Vale vs Arsenal prediction: No shock on the cards

Despite a first meeting way back in 1893, these two sides have only met 22 times in total and the last was back in 1998 when they played in the third round of the FA Cup.

A goalless draw at Highbury was followed by a 1-1 draw at Vale Park with two goals in extra time as Wayne Corden cancelled out Dennis Bergkamp’s opener, before the Gunners went on to win on penalties. The Gunners ultimately sealed a league and cup double that year – something they would love to do again.

Even with all of the changes that Arteta is bound to make for the trip you still have to back Arsenal for the win, they have strength in depth, and this could be the perfect game for Bukayo Saka as he returns from injury.

Vale are yet to concede in the Carabao Cup and have five clean sheets in all competitions but their defence is up against a very different kind of prospect this time around and will have to be at their best.

Port Vale vs Arsenal prediction: Arsenal to win by three goals - 7/2 Bet365

Port Vale vs Arsenal betting: Saka to shine

It’s hard to know what type of side Arsenal boss Arteta will name in this competition with the Premier League and Champions League definitely higher on the priority list.

Eberechi Eze, Ethan Nwaneri, Gabriel Martinelli and Saka all started on the bench, in Sunday’s home match with Manchester City and were introduced in the second half – with Martinelli scoring the all-important winner.

All four could start in Burslem and Saka would love the chance to get his season up and running after injury.

The England international suffered a hamstring injury in the 5-0 win over Leeds, when he scored on the stroke of half time, and it’s only a matter of time before he is adding to that tally.

Betting sites are offering 9/2 on him scoring first and last and after scoring the first goal four times last season and the last goal five times on his way to 12 goals.

Port Vale vs Arsenal prediction: Saka to score at any time - 21/20 Ladbrokes

Port Vale vs Arsenal team news:

Port Vale: Liam Gordon was forced off injured in the 79th minute of the win over Mansfield on Saturday, so he is a doubt for the match, while Mitch Clark and Kyle John are both likely to miss out due to injury.

Arsenal: Arsenal will be without Noni Madueke, who has been ruled out for six to eight weeks after he was withdrawn at half-time against Man City with a knee injury. He will join the injured trio of Gabriel Jesus, Martin Odegaard and Kai Havertz among the absentees.

Port Vale vs Arsenal Free Bets

Betfred are offering existing customers the chance to claim £5 in free bets for betting on Thursday’s Europa League matches for customers that bet in-play on Port Vale vs Arsenal.

All customers have to do is place a £10 bet in-play during the Port Vale vs Arsenal match on any market with odds of 1/2 or greater.

Once your qualifying wager has settled, you’ll receive a £5 free bet to use on Thursday’s Europa League matches on in-play betting markets. Free bets expire at the end of Thursday evening.

Please gamble responsibly

When having a bet, it’s vital to practice responsible gambling.

Betting can be addictive and it’s important to stay in control of your betting. Never treat gambling as a way to make money, never bet more than you can afford and when the fun stops, stop.

Gambling sites offer punters tools, like deposit limits, profit and loss trackers and self-exclusion options, to help them stay in control.

But if you ever feel like you need help or advice on gambling addiction, don’t hesitate to contact one of the charities or organisations below.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.