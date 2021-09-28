Porto vs Liverpool prediction: How will Champions League fixture play out tonight?

Liverpool travel to Portugal in the UEFA Champions League tonight to face an FC Porto side which they have comfortably knocked out on two separate occasions in recent years.

In 2018 on their way to the final in Kyiv the Reds scored five at the Estádio do Dragão in a crushing victory, before securing victory in the quarter-finals a year later ij the season in which a sixth title was won in Madrid against Tottenham Hostpur.

Both sides have started their respective league campaigns well and remain unbeaten, with the REds topping the Premier League and Porto second in the Primeira Liga.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of this Champions League fixture:

When is it?

The match will kick off at 8pm on Tuesday 28 September.

How can I watch?

The fixture will be shown live on BT Sport in the UK with coverage starting from 7pm.

What’s the team news?

Thiago Alcantara will be missing for Liverpool after Jürgen Klopp revealed the Spaniard won’t appear until after the international break due to the calf injury he suffered against Crystal Palace. Naby Keita also missed the fixture against Brentford over the weekend after picking up a knock in the Carabao Cup victory over Norwich a week ago, meaning Curtis Jones is likely to start again in midfield.

Roberto Firmino was back on the bench against the Bees after suffering an injury against Chelsea in August, but with Diogo Jota among the goals again on Saturday, the Brazilian is likely to have to settle for bench duty once again.

Porto will be without first-choice goalkeeper Agustín Marchesín due to an injury the Argentinian suffered in a pre-season friendly against Lyon, while veteran defender Pepe suffered an injury away at Atlético Madrid in the previous round of fixtures and looks set to remain absent here. Chancel Mbemba is banned having been sent off against Atlético Madrid in the previous round of fixtures.

Predicted line-ups

Porto: Costa; Corona, Cardoso, Marcano, Wendell; Uribe, Ferriera; Otávio, Vieira, Díaz; Taremi.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Jones; Salah, Jota, Mané.

Odds

Porto: 18/5

Draw: 14/5

Liverpool: 8/11

Prediction

Liverpool have made the Estádio do Dragão a happy hunting ground in recent years and the Reds’ goal scoring form suggests they can put Porto the sword again here. Porto 1-3 Liverpool