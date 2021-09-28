Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool travel to FC Porto in the UEFA Champions League tonight looking for a second win from two matches in the competition.

The Reds could only manage a draw against Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday evening but their form so far this campaign has been strong and sees them lead both the Premier League and Champions League Group B, after a dismal 2020/21 season.

Porto have a very similar record so far this season, having won five and drawn two of their Primeira Liga games as Sérgio Conceição takes charges of his fifth season as manager.

The Portuguese side earned an impressive draw away at Atlético Madrid in the last round of fixtures to start the competition well.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of this Champions League fixture:

When is it?

The match will kick off at 8pm on Tuesday 28 September.

How can I watch?

The fixture will be shown live on BT Sport in the UK with coverage starting from 7pm.

What’s the team news?

Thiago Alcantara will be missing for Liverpool after Jürgen Klopp revealed the Spaniard won’t appear until after the international break due to the calf injury he suffered against Crystal Palace. Naby Keita also missed the fixture against Brentford over the weekend after picking up a knock in the Carabao Cup victory over Norwich a week ago, meaning Curtis Jones is likely to start again in midfield.

Roberto Firmino was back on the bench against the Bees after suffering an injury against Chelsea in August, but with Diogo Jota among the goals again on Saturday, the Brazilian is likely to have to settle for bench duty once again.

Porto will be without first-choice goalkeeper Agustín Marchesín due to an injury the Argentinian suffered in a pre-season friendly against Lyon, while veteran defender Pepe suffered an injury away at Atlético Madrid in the previous round of fixtures and looks set to remain absent here. Chancel Mbemba is banned having been sent off against Atlético Madrid in the previous round of fixtures.

Predicted line-ups

Porto: Costa; Corona, Cardoso, Marcano, Wendell; Uribe, Ferriera; Otávio, Vieira, Díaz; Taremi.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Jones; Salah, Jota, Mané.

Odds

Porto: 18/5

Draw: 14/5

Liverpool: 8/11

Prediction

Liverpool have made the Estádio do Dragão a happy hunting ground in recent years and the Reds’ goal scoring form suggests they can put Porto the sword again here. Porto 1-3 Liverpool