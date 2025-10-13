Second match syndrome and Portugal toll – Republic of Ireland talking points

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Republic of Ireland’s World Cup qualifying campaign reaches the point of no return when Armenia arrive in Dublin on Tuesday evening.

Heimir Hallgrimsson’s men sit bottom of Group F after three games with only one point to show for their efforts despite a spirited display in Saturday’s heartbreaking defeat in Portugal.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the talking points surrounding a fixture they simply have to win.

Second time around

Hallgrimsson has acknowledged that it has been a feature of his reign to date that his team has struggled to replicate a decent performance in the first game of a camp when it comes to the second. Indeed, Ireland have lost four times – twice to Greece and once each to England and Armenia – and drawn with Luxembourg either side of a lone victory over Bulgaria in the six second matches they have played under the Icelander. That cannot continue if they are to prosper.

Fighting fatigue

A gruelling night in Lisbon, coupled with a devastating 1-0 defeat secured in stoppage time, will have taken its toll both mentally and physically. It would be a big ask for the same 11 men – including 37-year-old Seamus Coleman – to go again, and Hallgrimsson may have to shuffle his pack to find the freshest legs and minds for a crucial night without disrupting the organisation and commitment his team found at the Jose Alvalade Stadium.

Missing midfielder

Whatever else he decides to do, the Ireland boss will have to make at least one change with Burnley midfielder Josh Cullen suspended following his yellow card in Lisbon. Charlton’s Conor Coventry has been drafted into the squad as a result but Southampton’s Will Smallbone, who is currently on loan at Millwall, may be a more likely option.

Change of focus

Hallgrimsson set up Ireland to frustrate in Portugal and they did that to great effect until a momentary lapse in concentration allowed Ruben Neves to score a 91st-minute winner. This time around, however, the onus will be on them to attack and finding the balance between defensive solidity and cutting edge against a side with its own threats will be the challenge.

Ghost of Yerevan

Ireland travelled to Armenia last month buoyed by a 2-2 comeback draw against Hungary and confident of taking three points from a side ranked 103rd in the world. They returned humbled after goals from Eduard Spertsyan, who has scored in each of his last three appearances against the Republic, and Grant-Leon Ranos clinched a 2-1 win for the hosts. Revenge is the only option.