Fulham complete signing of ‘top target’ Joao Palhinha from Sporting

The 26-year-old is the first new arrival of the summer for the Cottagers

Jim van Wijk
Monday 04 July 2022 10:55
Joao Palhinha (right) brings European experience from his time with Sporting Lisbon (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Joao Palhinha (right) brings European experience from his time with Sporting Lisbon (Isabel Infantes/PA)
(PA Wire)

Fulham have completed the signing of Portugal midfielder Joao Palhinha from Sporting.

Palhinha, 26, is the first new arrival of the summer for the Cottagers, who won promotion back to the Premier League last season.

The Portugal international has agreed a five-year deal, with the club holding the option for an additional 12 months, and joins for a reported £17m fee.

“I’m very glad to be here. It’s a big opportunity for me, for my career, to play in what is – in my opinion – the best league in the world,” Palhinha said in an interview with FFCtv.

“I’ve signed with a great club. The club wanted me, and I chose the club, so I promise the fans that I will do my best, and I hope we can win so many things in this season.”

Cottagers vice-chairman Tony Khan said: “Joao Palhinha has excelled in Portugal playing both club and international football. He’s been one of our top targets in this window.

Joao Palhinha (left) played for Portugal at Euro 2020 (Isabel Infantes/PA)
(PA Archive)

“While there were other prominent clubs aiming to secure his signature, we’re thrilled that Joao chose to come here and that he wants to play for Fulham under our great coach Marco Silva.

“We believe that Joao will be a valuable addition to strengthen the squad to compete this season in the Premier League.”

Fulham have also been linked with Israeli forward Manor Solomon, whose future at Shakthar Donetsk remains unclear.

