Is Portugal vs Ireland on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch World Cup qualifier
Everything you need to know as Heimir Halgrimsson’s side resume their World Cup qualification campaign
Portugal host the Republic of Ireland at the Jose Alvalade tonight as both nations resume their qualification campaign for the 2026 World Cup.
Heimir Halgrimsson’s side start the weekend bottom of Group F after two matches, with just one point so far after a well-fought draw to Hungary was followed by an away loss to Armenia.
And they travel to Lisbon to face a Portugal side who are in fine form, having followed their Nations League victory in June with two wins to open their qualifying campaign.
Ireland may have harboured little hope of qualifying automatically considering Portugal’s presence in the group, but the battle to earn a play-off spot its far from over, with any points tonight potentially crucial if the visitors are to finish second in Group F.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When is Portugal vs Ireland?
The match is scheduled to take place on Saturday, 11 October 2025 at the Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon, Portugal. Kick-off is set for 7.45pm BST.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the UK can watch the match on Amazon Prime Video pay-per-view, with the match available to stream for £2.49. Coverage begins at 7.35pm BST.
Team news
The big news for Portugal is that Joao Neves was forced to withdraw from the squad due to injury, while Joao Cancelo is another notable name who misses out through injury.
Nevertheless, a slew of big names could feature for the hosts, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Bernardo Silva and Bruno Fernandes.
For Ireland, assistant head coach John O'Shea said that strikers Evan Ferguson and Troy Parrott are both in contention to feature despite previously being injury worries, though Callum O’Dowda was forced to withdraw from the squad last week and Sammie Szmodics is also ruled out.
Predicted line-ups
Portugal: Costa; Dalot, Silva, Dias, Mendes; Vitinha, Palhinha; Silva, Fernandes, Neto; Ronaldo.
Ireland: Kelleher; O’Brien, O’Shea, Collins, Doherty; McAteer, Cullen, Knight, Manning; Ferguson, Azaz.
