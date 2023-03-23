More goals and another record for Cristiano Ronaldo as Portugal begin with a win

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Cristiano Ronaldo broke the record for the highest number of international appearances in Portugal’s 4-0 win over Liechtenstein.

The forward made a world-record 197th appearance to overhaul the previous record held by striker Bader Al-Mutawa, who played 196 times for Kuwait.

Ronaldo scored two goals in the success, taking his international tally to 120.

Joao Cancelo and Bernardo Silva also struck for Portugal in European Championship qualifying group J.

Also in Portugal’s group, Bosnia and Herzegovina beat Iceland 3-0 and Slovakia played out a goalless draw with Luxembourg.

It was a night for records, as Harry Kane became England’s all-time record scorer as Gareth Southgate’s side started their qualifying campaign with a 2-1 win at the home of reigning champions Italy.

Declan Rice opened the scoring before Kane moved ahead of Wayne Rooney in England’s list of top goalscorers with a penalty kick – his 54th for his country – before half-time.

Italy pulled one back through debutant Mateo Retegui, but England held on despite finishing the game with 10 men after Luke Shaw was sent off for two yellow cards.

Also in England’s group – C – North Macedonia beat Malta 2-1.

Dion Charles struck twice for Northern Ireland to kick off Michael O’Neill’s second stint in charge with a 2-0 win in San Marino.

Elsewhere in Northern Ireland’s group, Kazakhstan lost 2-1 at home to Slovenia, while Denmark beat Finland 3-1.