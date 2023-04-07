Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

In his first press conference after being reinstated as the Chelsea manager, Frank Lampard spoke of having a “good understanding” of the squad and a grasp on what fans want to see from the players.

While Lampard didn’t rule out staying on as manager beyond the end of the season, he was quick to underline that his focus remains on the short-term and getting Chelsea out of the rut it finds itself in.

His first game in charge will be away at Wolves on Saturday in the Premier League. While Chelsea’s domestic season is all but over, the fixture’s importance comes from the fact it’ll be Lampard’s first and last chance to assess the squad before the trip to Real Madrid next week for the Champions League quarter-final.

Mason Mount, who was given his Chelsea debut under Lampard in 2019, will be keen to stake a claim in the squad for the weekend. The academy graduate is a firm fan favourite but grey clouds loom over his future at the club; his current deal expires in 2024 and talks over a new contract have hit an impasse. Mount remained an unused substitute in Chelsea’s last two league games and reinstating him into the starting XI could be an easy way for Lampard to get the fans behind him.

“Mason has always been a fantastic player for me. It's an absolute pleasure to watch him go on and be a huge player here,” Lampard said in his unveiling. “I know he’s had a few slight injury problems. I know what I get from Mason, I want to see him perform on the pitch. We have a good relationship, I look forward to seeing him more”.

Another player who could be in line to feature against Wolves is Christian Pulisic, whose most consistent run in the team came in Lampard’s first spell at the club. He made 19 Premier League starts in 2019/20; in the last two years put together, he’s made just 20. Lampard’s preference for a front three coupled with Mykhailo Mudryk’s indifferent form could see Pulisic preferred on the right.

Reece James, Ben Chilwell and Mateo Kovacic all started in Lampard’s last game as Chelsea boss - a 2-0 loss at Leicester in early 2021 - and can expect to keep their places in the XI. Kai Havertz started at the King Power that night too but his involvement on Saturday feels tenuous. The German was rarely deployed down the middle by Lampard in his first spell and was often played on the right or in a withdrawn role behind the striker.

Moreover, Lampard has shown a preference for a more traditional No 9 to lead the line; strikers of the ilk of Olivier Giroud, Tammy Abraham and Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Enter Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang. The Gabonese could have a bigger role to play between now and the end of the season but given he isn’t a part of Chelsea’s Champions League squad, Havertz might keep his place in the squad for the trip to Wolves.

Mason Mount’s long-term future at the club remains unclear (Getty Images)

One player whose starting spot could be at risk is Kepa Arrizabalaga. The Spanish goalkeeper has impressed between the posts in Edouard Mendy’s absence this season; the nine clean sheets he’s kept is the sixth highest in the league. But, Kepa and Lampard didn’t share the warmest of relationships and the Spaniard spent a majority of his time in his first spell on the bench. And as his luck would have it, Mendy returned to the playing squad for the first time since December against Liverpool on Tuesday.

Lampard doesn’t have time to tinker and experiment; it’s why he may have to turn to his trusted lieutenants to hit the ground running.

Predicted XI: Mendy; James, Fofana, Koulibaly, Chilwell; Kovacic, Kante; Enzo, Mount, Felix; Havertz.