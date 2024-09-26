Vote to amend Premier League’s APT rules withdrawn ahead of meeting

Jump to content

Jamie Gardner
Thursday 26 September 2024 16:27
A pulled vote on APT rules has been described as minor by sources close to a top-flight meeting (Mike Egerton/PA)
A pulled vote on APT rules has been described as minor by sources close to a top-flight meeting (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Archive)

A vote to amend the Premier League’s associated party transaction (APT) rules was withdrawn ahead of a clubs meeting on Thursday, but sources insist the change would only have been a minor one.

Reports on Thursday linked the decision to pull a vote connected to the databank, a tool used by the league’s board to assess fair market value in commercial deals, to Manchester City’s legal challenge to the APT rules.

The reports said it indicated a potential victory for the club in the case.

Manchester City challenged the Premier League over its APT rules (Martin Rickett/PA)
However, the PA news agency understands the change would not have been a substantive one even if it had been voted through, with sources close to the meeting describing it as minor.

The APT rules are designed to ensure that commercial deals with entities linked to a club’s owners are done for fair market value.

City’s APT case was heard by an arbitration panel under Section X of the Premier League rules, where any decision made remains private. The hearing was held over two weeks in June.

Under rule X.31, the chair of the panel – with the parties’ consent – can share an anonymised summary of the ruling where it is considered to have “wider application” to other clubs.

City challenged the Premier League over its APT rules (Richard Sellers/PA)
A City victory would surely trigger changes to the APT rules, which the clubs would need to be made aware of. However, beyond the dropped databank amendment, it is understood there was no further discussion of APT rule changes at Thursday’s meeting.

That could mean the panel has not made a decision yet, or that the Premier League won the case and no rule changes are required.

The Premier League was unable to comment on the matter under its own rules.

Manchester City declined to comment.

