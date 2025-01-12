Ryan Yates urges Forest fans to bring atmosphere against leaders Liverpool

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Captain Ryan Yates has called on Nottingham Forest’s fans to bring the atmosphere in Tuesday’s crunch Premier League clash with leaders Liverpool.

Forest welcome Arne Slot’s side to the City Ground for a game which could determine whether they really are in a surprise title race.

Six wins on the bounce have catapulted them to within six points of Liverpool and a win would undoubtedly make them challengers.

Forest, who beat Luton in the FA Cup third round on Saturday, have had some massive results on their home turf following their return to the English top flight in 2022 and Yates wants another big night.

“I can’t believe it’s Tuesday night,” he said.

“Personally, because I was starting against Luton, I haven’t really thought about it too much but it is going to be a massive game.

“We need the City Ground to be at its best and we are at our best and it’s a good game.”

Yates was back in the starting XI for the visit of the managerless Hatters and opened the scoring before half-time, with Ramon Sosa’s second-half goal sending Nuno Espirito Santo’s side into the fourth-round draw.

Nuno made 11 changes for the game, but it was still a professional job and Yates paid tribute to the squad depth.

“Every single player in the group wants to play as many games as possible,” he added on BBC Radio Nottingham.

“It’s difficult to break into the team when you have won six on the spin. I think it shows the togetherness and the belief that the lads are giving everything to push the boys that are starting.

“That is something we said right at the start of the season.

“The boys coming off the bench or starting in cup games have been massive for how we have either finished games and seen them out or needed a goal.

“We have to keep going with that because it is so important.”