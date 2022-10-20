Jump to content

Gary O’Neil ‘very happy’ with caretaker boss arrangement at Bournemouth

O’Neil’s temporary tenure in the Bournemouth manager’s chair has officially outlasted Liz Truss’ time as Prime Minister

Rachel Steinberg
Thursday 20 October 2022 17:24
Gary O'Neil maintained he is content in his caretaker manager role at Bournemouth (Mike Egerton/PA)
Gary O’Neil maintained he is content in his caretaker manager role at Bournemouth (Mike Egerton/PA)
Gary O’Neil maintained he is content as Bournemouth caretaker boss amidst calls for him to be handed the job permanently.

The 39-year-old has led the Cherries since Scott Parker left the club four games into the Premier League season.

Wednesday’s defeat to Southampton was the first loss under O’Neil, who was nominated for September’s Premier League Manager of the Month award.

“I’m very happy with how things are at the moment,” said O’Neil.

“I’m managing a club in the Premier League, the boys are responding and giving me absolutely everything.

“The fans stuck with them all night last night, even though we were 1-0 down for 80-odd minutes, they stuck with them right until the end because they could see they were giving everything.

“We will continue to work hard, improve, be competitive and keep trying to put points on the board for the club.”

O’Neil’s temporary tenure in the Bournemouth manager’s chair has officially outlasted Liz Truss’ time as Prime Minister, with the Conservative leader handing in her resignation on Thursday.

Asked for any news on the Cherries’ leadership search, O’Neil said: “No, we’re the same as we were.

“We’ll get the boys ready for West Ham, make sure we’re ready to go again, make sure we’re in a good place. That’s what I’ll be focused on in the next few days.

“I enjoy it, I love managing. I’m really enjoying it. The first defeat was going to come. I can’t wait to show how we’re going to respond.”

While some players have picked up “some bumps and bruises”, O’Neil has no fresh injury concerns heading into Monday night’s clash in east London.

David Brooks (hamstring) and  Lloyd Kelly (ankle) remain unavailable for selection, while Joe Rothwell and Siriki Dembele could see more action after making their Premier League debuts on Wednesday.

“I’m really pleased for them both,” added O’Neil. “It’s just a shame we couldn’t get a better result to mark the occasion for them.”

